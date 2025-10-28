'Have His Suspension Reduced': Greg Chappell Sparks Fresh Row, Alleges Jagmohan Dalmiya Protected Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly addresses a press conference after being formally elected as the President of BCCI in Mumbai | Image: ANI

Former Team India head coach Greg Chappell has sparked a fresh debate after making significant claims about former BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sourav Ganguly. Chappell's claims supported Chris Broad's assertions that he was pressured to stay tolerant of then-captain Ganguly over slow over-rate-related offences.

While speaking to The Telegraph, senior match referee Chris Broad had revealed that an influential personality had called and told him to 'be lenient, because it's India.'

Serious claims of India having political power play and influence on the ICC's decisions took centre stage, as Broad could not sanction the former captain despite committing the offence.

Greg Chappell Highlighted Jagmohan Dalmiya's Power Play On Shielding Sourav Ganguly

Greg Chappell had supported Chris Broad's allegations by claiming that former BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya attempted to have Sourav Ganguly's suspension lowered.

The former India coach alleged that at the start of his coaching tenure, former President Dalmiya proposed reducing the then-captain Sourav Ganguly's suspension so he could attend an upcoming bilateral tour.

Chappell, however, had denied the offer, stating that he had to serve his time and did not want to alter the system with dishonesty.

“Dalmiya offered to have his suspension reduced so that he could go to Sri Lanka at the start of my tenure.

“I said no, I don’t want to rort the system, he has to do his time. Dalmiya seemed OK for him to miss,” Greg Chappell said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

When Was Sourav Ganguly Fined?

Sourav Ganguly had been initially fined after the third ODI match between India and Pakistan in Jamshedpur in April 2005. The former Indian skipper was then handed a six-match ban for making a repeat offence in the same series. However, the suspension was reduced to four games following an appeal.

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, who served as a match referee, had suspended Sourav Ganguly for two matches in September that year. It was his second over-rate offence within 12 months.