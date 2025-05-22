How Can Mumbai Indians Dethrone Gujarat Titans From Top Of The IPL 2025 Points Table? Scenarios Explained

Mumbai Indians became the 4th team to secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are the other three teams to have sealed the playoff berths this season.

How Mumbai Indians Can Climb To The Top Of The IPL 2025 Table

Mumbai lodged a massive win over Delhi Capitals to further stamp authority in IPL 2025. Hardik Pandya's men lost the first four matches but have gone on to pull a massive turnaround in their fortunes and have gone on to win eight matches to qualify for the IPL playoffs. Rohit Sharma and Co. can still finish at the top of the IPL points table, but they will have a tough task to cut out.

It is not mathematically impossible for MI to dethrone Gujarat from the top, but for that to happen, they would want a lot of factors to go in their favour. The five-time champions need to beat Punjab Kings in their last game and also have to wait for the other results. GT, PBKS and RCB all have played 12 matches each, and they ned to lose all their remaining matches, which will allow MI to claim the top spot.

Mumbai Indians Thrashed Delhi Capitals To Secure Playoff Spot

The Mumbai top order failed to build momentum on a day when the home team needed to win. However, Suryakumar had some other plans. The Indian T20 captain looked in solid touch and helped his team score an impressive 180 runs with a spectacular 73 off 43 balls. He got off to a sluggish start, scoring just 33 runs in 26 balls. But went berserk, scoring 40 runs in the following 17 balls.