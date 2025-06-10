Pat Cummins Values Endurance Over Personal Milestones, Keeps The Champions Mentality Intact Ahead Of WTC Showdown

WTC Final: Australia skipper Pat Cummins believes in having a team-first approach and wants to keep the winning mindset intact. Instead of focusing on personal milestones, the Australian skipper has kept his side as a priority as they head into a crucial showdown as the defending champions. The Aussie skipper expressed his team-first mindset in one of his recent interviews, saying that it would be nice to attain the milestone, but he does not care about it at this stage.

Pat Cummins Doesn't Cares About Personal Milestones

Pat Cummins is closing in on a historic personal milestone, and he could attain it at the ICC World Test Championship Final. The skipper currently stands at 294 wickets, which is six less than the historic 300-wicket mark. However, the skipper exclaimed that as long as his team was winning, milestones were not his focus.

"I hope so. I think I've only got five or six to go, so that'd be nice, but as long as we win, I don't really care," Pat Cummins said while speaking to Nine's Today.

Over the years, stalwarts like Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee have clinched the landmark feat. Cummins is closing in on the milestone and would become the eighth cricketer to do so, but he wants to keep his team as a priority over personal achievements.

"Yes, it's honestly something I never think about until, you know, 300, you start doing the numbers and like, 'Oh, it's not that many people.' I think as a fast bowler, it's more the longevity that I'd be proud of, also than any particular wickets or averages or strike rates," The Australian skipper added.

It All Comes Down At Lord's When AUS Face SA At WTC Final

A champion-like mentality like Pat Cummins has pushed Australia towards glory as they have showcased dominance in all three formats over the years. The Aussies are the reigning ODI World Cup and WTC Champions, and they certainly have the edge as they head into the WTC showdown against South Africa.

The Proteas Men, on the other hand, have emerged as an unpredictable force. With Temba Bavuma leading at the helm, South Africa has showcased authority in red-ball cricket as they clinched the pole position after having a PCT of 69.44. SA played 12 test matches in the cycle, securing eight wins, three losses and a draw to enhance their stronghold.