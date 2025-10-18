Ignored by Selectors, Abhimanyu Easwaran Answers Back With Sensational Knock In Ranji Trophy, Guides Bengal to Dominant Win

Abhimanyu Easwaran has once again done what he does best, scoring runs. The Bengal captain led from the front and remained unbeaten to guide his team to a solid eight-wicket victory over Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy opener.

Abhimanyu Easwaran Proved His Authority Once Again

Despite being named in the Test squad a number of times, the 30-year-old has yet to debut for India in the long format. He wasn't named in the West Indies squad, and it created a lot of buzz on social media. Easwaran wasn't on target in the 1st innings and was dismissed for a golden duck.

Easwaran has been a constant source of runs in domestic cricket and has been one of the flag bearers for Bengal. he won the toss and sent the visitors to bat first. Ishan Porel, Mohammed Shami and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal ran through the Uttarakhand batting lineup, bundling them within a mere 213.

Sudip Chatterjee and Sumanta Gupta shine for Bengal as the home side racked up a substantial lead in the 1st innings. Uttarakhand came back blazing all guns in the second innings and piled up a formidable 265 runs. Prashant Chopra and Kunal Chandela shone brightly for Uttarakhand in the second innings.

Mohammed Shami Shone With The Ball

Shami was in the thick of things and ended up with a seven-wicket haul in the match. The 35-year-old was also adjudged the man of the match for his stupendous performance with the ball. Easwaran navigated the challenge quite delightfully and once again stamped his authority to attract the attention of the selectors ahead of the South Africa series. He also breached the 8000 run mark in first-class cricket.