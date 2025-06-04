'In Tears Right Now': MI Captain Hardik Pandya Congratulates Brother Krunal After RCB Clinch Maiden IPL Title

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday as they beat Punjab Kings by six runs to clinch their maiden IPL title. Following the six-run win, allrounder Krunal Pandya was adjudicated as the Player of the Match. Krunal picked up two wickets in the quota of four overs conceding merely 17 runs. He also picked up the crucial wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis.

His two wickets stemmed the flow of the Kings chase and eventually RCB won. After the game, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya congratulated his brother, Krunal and revealed that he was in tears.

‘In tears right now’

On Instagram, Hardik wrote: "In tears right now. Proud of you bhai".

At the post-match presentation, Krunal revealed that his idea was to bowl slow and backed himself to do it.

"When we batted in the first innings, I was sitting outside and chatting with batters, I realised the slower you bowl the better. But in this format as a bowler you need guts to do that because the margin of error is small. I just backed myself and thought that if I'm able to vary my pace and keep it more on the slower side, I'll create chances rather than just coming and firing it in," Krunal at the post-match presentation.

RCB Win