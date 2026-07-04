IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Old Trafford Clash? Check Manchester Weather Report

England vs India, 2nd T20I: Harry Brook-led England will face Shreyas Iyer’s India in the second T20I of the five-match series at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday, July 4.

The clash between the two cricketing giants is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST (2:30 PM local time).

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Check Manchester's Weather Report

Ahead of the contest, rain remains a major concern. According to AccuWeather, Manchester faces a high probability of showers today. At 12 PM local time, the chance of rain stood at 60 percent, and remained the same through 1 PM local time.

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When play is set to start at 2:30 PM, the likelihood of rain drops slightly to 44 percent, persisting until 5 PM. By the end of match around 7 PM local time, rain chances ease further to 38 percent.

Overall, Manchester is forecast to experience 84 percent rainfall today, making weather interruptions highly likely. Temperatures will range between 15 degree celsius and 20 degree celsius, with breezy conditions and passing showers. Air quality is excellent, though skies will stay cloudy in Manchester.

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India's Match Against England In 1st T20I Called Off Due To Rain

The series opener at Chester-le-Street was abandoned due to heavy rain. In that match, India posted 189/7, powered by Shreyas Iyer (68 runs off 47 balls), Abhishek Sharma (59 runs off 24 balls), and Shivam Dube (42* runs off 21 balls). Saqib Mahmood impressed for England with a three-wicket haul in his four-over spell, but rain intervened during the innings break and forced the game to be called off.

Team India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.