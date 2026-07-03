Josh Tongue To Debut As England Reveal Playing XI For 2nd T20I Against India In Manchester

England vs India, 2nd T20I: England have named their playing XI for the second T20I of the three-match series against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 4.

Josh Tongue Set To Make T20I Debut For England

Harry Brook will lead the Three Lions in the upcoming fixture against the Men in Blue. One of the main talking points from England’s XI is the inclusion of star pacer Josh Tongue, who will finally make his T20I debut.

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Tongue has enjoyed a strong Test career and now steps into the T20I arena. The 28-year-old has played 12 Tests and 24 innings, claiming 57 wickets at an economy rate of 3.99 and a bowling average of 29.66.

In first-class cricket, the right-arm quick has featured in 72 matches and 127 innings, taking 270 wickets at an economy rate of 3.57 and a bowling average of 26.72.

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Jofra Archer Returns Too

Jofra Archer also returns to the T20I side, having been named in the XI for the clash. Widely regarded as one of the world’s finest bowlers across formats, Archer’s career has been disrupted by injuries. The 31-year-old has played 45 T20Is, taking 57 wickets at an economy rate of 8.31 and an average of 24.15.

Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood have been rested by the England management. Mahmood, despite his three-wicket haul in the opening match, has been omitted from the XI. In that game, he conceded 33 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 8.20.

The first T20I between England and India was abandoned due to heavy rain in Chester-le-Street on July 1.