IND vs ENG: Brendon McCullum Looks Forward To Fight Fire With Fire, Drops Big Remark On Hosting Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir's India In England

India vs England: After the culmination of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, the focus of the cricketing fraternity will shift towards the IND vs ENG series. Two high-profile teams, having a crack at each other across five Test matches, is something that looks like a mouth-watering prospect. India kickstart their WTC 2027 campaign with the five-match series against Ben Stokes' England. Shubman Gill will lead India in the new era of Test cricket, and a lot is riding on his back.

Gill, along with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, will have to decimate England in England, and that is a herculean task. The Indian team is largely devoid of experience, and the young Indian players have to step up if they want to start the new cycle of the World Test Championship on a winning note.

Brendon McCullum Give Blunt Reaction On IND vs ENG series

There are no doubts about the fact that Brendon McCullum, alongside Ben Stokes, has changed the way in which Test cricket is played. The new ultra-aggressive approach, aka 'Bazball', that England have brought into the purest form of the game is something that has taken the world by storm. There is a lot of chatter around the young Indian Test team and how they'll perform on foreign soil against a rampant English side. England's Head Coach Brendon McCullum has now shared his thoughts on the upcoming IND vs ENG series.

'They're an outstanding cricketing nation, who will come here with high hopes, and we are looking forward to seeing them. We have Shoaib Bashir, who is growing in Test cricket every day. We know we are going to be tested against India, and they will arrive prepared,' said McCullum, as quoted by Sky Sports Cricket.

Shubman Gill Looks To Repeat Rahul Dravid's Heroics