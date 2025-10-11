IND vs WI - Yashasvi Jaiswal Clarifies Run-Out Mix-Up With Shubman Gill In Delhi Test: 'It's Part Of The Game'

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill-led India have locked horns against Roston Chase's West Indies in the second Test match of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Friday, October 10.

In the first Test match of the series, India clinched a magnificent win over the West Indies. The hosts sealed an innings and 140-run win over the Caribbeans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India In Control Over West Indies In Delhi Test

India have dominated the Caribbean from the very first moments of the ongoing second Test match of the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's centuries helped the hosts put 518/5 (d) on the board.

At Stumps on Day 2, West Indies stood at 140/4 with Shai Hope (31*) and Tevin Imlach (14*) unbeaten on the crease; currently, the Caribbeans trail by 378 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was unlucky on Day 2 in the Delhi Test as he failed to complete his double hundred. Jaiswal was dismissed in the first session on Day 2 following a run-out mix-up with Shubman Gill.

Jaiswal's knock came to an end in the second delivery of the 92nd over. The youngster played a 175-run knock from 258 balls at a strike rate of 67.83. He slammed 22 fours during his time on the crease.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Run-Out Mix-Up With Shubman Gill

While speaking after the end of the day's play, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up on the incident that occurred with Shubman Gill, saying that it is a part of the game and it's fine.

The 23-year-old youngster added that he always tries to be in the game to achieve the team's goal.

"It's (his run-out) part of the game, so it's fine. There is always a thought that what I can achieve and what can be my goal and my team's goal, I just try and be in the game and make sure if I'm in, I should take it long. I was trying to get in, so there was a bit of movement, but when I was in the middle, I was thinking that maybe I'll bat for one hour and then it will be easy for me to score," Jaiswal said as quoted by Cricbuzz.