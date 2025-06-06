India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test: Live Streaming, Squads, Predicted XI, And All You Need To Know

India A will square off against the England Lions in the second unofficial Test at Northampton on June 6th. The match will kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Previously, the first unofficial Test match was drawn. However, the first unofficial Test will be remembered for Karun Nair's 204-run knock from 281 balls at a strike rate of 72.59 in the first inning. Nair had slammed 26 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease.

Apart from Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan (92 runs from 119 balls), and Dhruv Jurel (94 runs from 120 balls) also showed temperament with their stunning knocks.

The three-match unofficial Test series between India A and England Lions is working as preparatory matches before India's Tour of England.

In the upcoming second unofficial match, India A players Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Karun Nair will play a crucial role in the game. On the other hand, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar will be leading the bowling attack for the India A side.

Sai Sudharsan displayed a stupendous performance in the recently concluded IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs from 15 matches. The youngster also received his maiden Test call-up for India's tour of England. Sai Sudharsan has played 29 first-class matches, amassing 1957 runs at a strike rate of 55.06 and an average of 39.93.

Meanwhile, Karun Nair was added to the Indian Test squad for the first time in eight years. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the long-format, Nair is likely to play a pivotal role in the upcoming England series.

England Lions vs India A: Predicted XI

England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Max Holden, James Rew (Wk & C), Dan Mousley, Rehan Ahmed, Zaman Akhter, Eddie Jack, Josh Hull, Ajeet Singh Dale.

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Kumar.

England Lions vs India A: Squads

England Lions Squad: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Max Holden, James Rew (Wk/C), Jordan Cox, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Ajeet Dale, Farhan Ahmed, Rocky Flintoff, Edward Jack, George Hill.

India A Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Deep, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

England Lions vs India A: Live Streaming