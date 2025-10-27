'India Could Outbat Australia...': Saba Karim Gives His Two Cents on Upcoming Women's WC Semi-Final

India vs Australia, Women's WC Semi-Final: In a few days time, India would lock horns with the mighty Australians in the much-awaited Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final in Navi Mumbai. While Australia got the better of the hosts in the group stage, it would be an all-new game when the two sides clash on Thursday in front of a packed house. Who has the edge is clear, it is Australia. But can the Indian team stage an upset? Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim gave his two cents on this. As per Karim, he believes if the Indian batting clicks, it could create a few problems for Australia.

‘India could outbat Australia’

"They are a team that has created a big gap between them and the other teams, although if I am in the Australian dressing room, they will be worried about playing against India, and that too in a knockout match, the one team that threatens Australia a little," the former India wicketkeeper-batter responded when asked during a show on Star Sports.

"Our batting is so fantastic that if India bring their A game on the ground as a batting unit, there is a huge possibility that India could outbat Australia. Australia have many bowlers, but they lack sharpness, and only one team can take advantage of that, and that's India. The Australian team will definitely be worried about that," he added.

What Happens if Game is Washed Out?

In case that happens, it would be heartbreak for the Indian side as they would be knocked out.

