India-England Series Gets A Makeover, Pataudi Trophy Renamed As Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy

India will take on the England Cricket Team in a five-match Test series starting from June 20. Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Team India will usher in a new era under the leadership of 37th Test captain Shubman Gill.

India-England Series Gets A New Name

This will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. India lost to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy and crashed out of the WTC. Ahead of the England series, both Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson added a new feather to their cap. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the Test series between India and England will now be known as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. As per the report, both former cricketers will be present at the Lord's during the upcoming WTC final between Australia and South Africa on June 11 and will unveil the new trophy on June 11.

The trophy was named the Pataudi Trophy in honour of the former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Sachin happens to be the highest run scorer in the history of Test cricket, while James Anderson remains the third highest wicket taker in the longest format with 704 scalps.

Shubman Gill's India Gear Up For England Challenge

India will aim to resurrect their Test credentials with a good result in the series. Consecutive losses against New Zealand and Australia hampered their hopes, and with a comparatively young squad, Shubman Gill would hope to turn the tide in their favour. In batting, Team India has the reliable KL Rahul and captain Gill himself, while Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan will be keen to prove their worth in the red ball format. Arshdeep Singh is expected to make his Test debut, and following a stupendous IPL 2025 with Punjab Kings, he won't have much complaint in gearing up for the ultimate format of cricket.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed Jasprit Bumrah will take part in three Test matches as the Indian fast bowler wouldn't be allowed to take much workload, which could hamper his progress in the long run.

India vs England Test Series Schedule