Shubman Gill Delivers Unflinching Take On Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Absence From India Test Squad: 'We're Not That Inexperienced'

Shubman Gill looks on as head coach Gautam Gambhir address a pre-departure press conference ahead of India tour to England at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai | Image: AP

Team India test skipper Shubman Gill has delivered a ruthless perspective on the squad missing out on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The newly minted Test captain admitted that filling in for Kohli and Rohit's experience would be challenging since both players have been vital for India's red-ball scheme. But Gill affirmed that the team which would travel to England for the tour is not inexperienced and that their combination is very good.

Shubman Gill Confident For Team India before England Tour

Fans of the Indian Cricket Team were left stunned after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement in the red-ball format. Both of them disclosed their decision in the span of a few days, with Rohit being the first one to do so. With the crucial England tour coming up, Kohli and Rohit's sudden decision to call it quits sparked concern among fans. However, Shubman Gill believes the squad is well-balanced and that the players are being used to remain under pressure.

"I think there is pressure every time you play and match or start a tour. As such, there is pressure ahead of every series, but there would not be any extra pressure. Rohit and Virat are very experienced players, and it is very difficult to fill the space, but as a team, we have a lot of experience, and we have played a lot of matches.

"The players and the team are all used to the pressure. We are not that inexperienced players. The batting and bowling combination in our team is very good," Shubman Gill said during the press conference at the BCCI HQ.

Suspense Over The No. 4 Position Continues

The suspense around the player stepping up to the number four spot has remained a longstanding suspense. With Virat Kohli stepping down from Tests, a new face would emerge in the position which has been held by two of the greatest Indian cricketers in history. Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar had said that the decision relied upon Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir.

Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir encountered a similar question in the pre-departure press conference for the upcoming India tour of England. The India head coach revealed that no decision was made on the number four spot, saying they still had time to decide.