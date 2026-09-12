India Eye Redemption Against Defending Champions Sri Lanka In Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final

India W vs Sri Lanka W, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India Women and Sri Lanka Women will meet in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final on Sunday, September 13, with the continental title at stake in what has become one of the tournament's most familiar showdowns.

The final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST. India are chasing a record-extending eighth Women's Asia Cup title, while defending champions Sri Lanka will look to retain the crown they won against India in the 2024 final.

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India Seek Redemption

India have been the standout side of the tournament, remaining unbeaten on their way to the final. Harmanpreet Kaur's team topped Group A before defeating Bangladesh by 40 runs in the semi-final.

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India were not at their fluent best with the bat against Bangladesh, but their ability to recover from early pressure highlighted the depth in the squad. Shafali Verma's 64 off 40 balls provided the platform, while Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma helped India reach 149/6.

The bowling attack then took control. Deepti Sharma finished with 3/26, while India's spinners made it increasingly difficult for Bangladesh to maintain the required scoring rate. Deepti's 11 wickets in the tournament currently make her the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

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India's top order has also been a major source of runs. Shafali has scored 168 runs in the tournament, while Smriti Mandhana has contributed 154, both striking at more than 169.

For India, however, the final carries an additional emotional edge. Sri Lanka defeated them in the 2024 final, winning their maiden Women's Asia Cup title. India will therefore have the opportunity to reclaim the trophy from the team that denied them two years ago.

Sri Lanka Defend Their Crown

Sri Lanka arrive in the final after producing one of the most impressive comebacks of the tournament.

In the second semi-final, they recovered from 33/4 to chase down Pakistan's 130 with four wickets to spare. Their resilience under pressure once again underlined why they remain a dangerous side in knockout cricket.

The defending champions will be led by the experienced Chamari Athapaththu, whose ability to change a game at the top of the order remains central to Sri Lanka's plans.

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari and Nilakshika Silva also provide Sri Lanka with batting depth, while their left-arm spin options could be particularly important against India's predominantly right-handed middle order.

Conditions in Dubai are likely to make spin an important factor. The surface has offered grip and inconsistent bounce at times during the tournament, making stroke-making difficult when batters fail to adapt. India's spinners have already exploited those conditions effectively, while Sri Lanka possess their own collection of slow bowlers capable of applying pressure through the middle overs.

A particularly interesting tactical battle will be India's top order against Sri Lanka's left-arm spin. Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh are predominantly right-handed, while Sri Lanka can call upon experienced left-arm spinners such as Sugandika Kumari and teenage prospect Chamudi Praboda.

India enter the final as the stronger side on paper and have been unbeaten throughout the tournament. Their combination of explosive top-order batting, quality spin and greater depth makes them favourites. But Sri Lanka are the defending champions, and their comeback against Pakistan demonstrated their ability to absorb pressure and find a way through difficult situations.

With India seeking revenge for the 2024 final defeat and Sri Lanka attempting to retain their crown, Sunday's contest promises another high-stakes chapter in one of the Women's Asia Cup's most enduring rivalries.

India Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (Wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Sanjana Kavindi, Harsthitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushini Nuthyangana (Wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Gunalan Kamalini.