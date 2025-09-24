India Face Major Injury Concern Before Squad Announcement For West Indies Tests, Star Fast Bowler Gets Struck On Helmet

Team India has encountered a significant obstacle before the squad announcement for the West Indies Tests. With a significant red-ball assignment lined up at home and key WTC points up for grabs, the BCCI would be keen to form a stable squad to lock horns against the Caribbean Men.

Indian fast-bowler Prasidh Krishna suffered a gruesome bouncer to the head while facing a delivery during India A's second multi-day match against Australia A. His contributions to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series were commendable, but his status is now perilous.

Prasidh Krishna Gets Struck On The Helmet During India A Outing

During India A's second multi-day match against Australia A at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium, Prasidh Krishna walked out to bat when India A were in a troubling 127/7. The hosts had lost Manav Suthar, and all eyes were on Krishna.

According to Wisden, Prasidh Krishna was struck on the helmet while in action. A short-ball delivery from Australia A bowler, Henry Thornton, hit him on the helmet, leading to a temporary halt of action.

Prasidh had to be checked by the team physio, and a concussion test was done on the spot. Even though he stayed for a couple of deliveries, Prasidh Krishna eventually retired hurt.

In Prasidh Krishna's absence, Yash Thakur stepped in as the concussion substitute for the remaining set of action in the game at Lucknow.

Prasidh Krishna's Injury Scare May Hamper BCCI's Plans For Upcoming Test Series

Given that the BCCI is supposed to announce the Indian squad for the West Indies Tests, Prasidh Krishna's injury scare could throw a wedge into their plans.

The Indian fast bowler delivered a splendid performance in his preceding outing for Team India against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

In the three matches he has played, Krishna scalped 14 wickets in the six innings he has played. He put in a significant performance in the fifth Test match at The Oval, where India clinched a 2-2 draw in the series.