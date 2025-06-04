India Handed Big Advantage Ahead of England Test Series, Gus Atkinson Could Miss First Test in Headingley

The India vs England Test series set to take place from June 20 onwards in England is a key series for both teams. It will be the start of their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for the 2025-27 season and, more importantly for fans, is a series that has always been hotly contested. But England are in the midst of an injury crisis in their bowling department and it now seems likely that another bowler in Gus Atkinson will miss out on the first Test.

This is according to media reports in the UK, which state that Atkinson picked up the knock during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe and therefore missed out on the subsequent ODI series against West Indies.

Atkinson is yet to be passed fit and is likely to miss out on the first Test that takes place in Headingley, Leeds.

How Big a Blow is This for England?

Atkinson's Test career as things stand spans just 12 Tests but, in a line-up that does not have the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad to call upon, his presence was vital.

He has already taken 3 five-wicket hauls in the nascent stages of his Test career and there are high hopes for him from England's upper management.

But given his express pace, the risk of injuries always remain and that is exactly what has pegged him back despite the fact the first Test vs India is over two weeks away.

A Look at England's Injury Concerns

To make matters worse for the hosts, they are already without a number of frontline pace bowling options.

As things stand, Mark Wood and Olly Stone are two players who are dealing with injuries and will thus not be available.

There were hopes around Jofra Archer being able to make a Test comeback but he has sustained a thumb injury that will delay his return.