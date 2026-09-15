India Storm Past Afghanistan By 7 Wickets In 2nd T20I, Seal Series With A Game To Spare
India delivered another commanding performance to beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second T20I at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
- Cricket
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India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: India produced another clinical performance to defeat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
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Sanju Samson Goes Berserk
Chasing 160, India raced to 163/3 in just 14.5 overs, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma providing the platform for a comfortable victory. Samson marked his return to form in emphatic fashion, smashing 57 off just 22 balls, while Abhishek contributed a blistering 39 from 19 deliveries.
Samson's aggressive knock included a flurry of boundaries as he took the attack to the Afghan bowlers. Abhishek was equally destructive at the top, ensuring India maintained a commanding scoring rate during the powerplay.
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Afghanistan's bowlers did manage to make inroads, with Rashid Khan claiming all three Indian wickets to fall. However, India's batting depth ensured there was little pressure on the hosts during the chase. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan helped guide India across the finish line.
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Nitish Leads India’s Attack
Earlier, Afghanistan were restricted to 159/8 after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl.
Nitish Kumar Reddy led India's bowling effort with an impressive 3/24, while Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with a wicket apiece.
Afghanistan's innings struggled for momentum through the middle overs, losing five wickets while scoring only 64 runs between the seventh and 15th overs. Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 37, while Darwish Rasooli added 26. A late 48-run partnership between Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan reach a competitive-looking 159/8.
India's victory means Shreyas Iyer's side has sealed the series with one game still remaining. The third and final T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 17.