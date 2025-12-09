India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch IND vs SA Series Opener

World Champions India are all set to lock horns with South Africa in the five-match T20I series. Under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, India are yet to lose a T20I series since they won the World T20 in 2024. India recently defeated Australia 2-1 in a five-match T20I series, and they will look to continue their stellar run in the upcoming series.

The five-match T20I series comes at a crucial time for India as they are preparing to defend the T20 World Cup on their home soil next year. Prior to the T20I series, India had defeated South Africa 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

Advertisement

The 1st IND vs SA T20I match will be played on Tuesday, December 9, 2025

At what time will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I start?

The 1st IND vs SA T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 7 PM IST

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

Advertisement

The 1st IND vs SA T20I match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The 1st IND vs SA T20I match will be live telecasted by the Star Sports Network

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India?

The 1st IND vs SA T20I match will be live telecasted on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?