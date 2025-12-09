Updated 9 December 2025 at 16:23 IST
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch IND vs SA Series Opener
The first T20I between India and South Africa is all set to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya who is expected to make a return
World Champions India are all set to lock horns with South Africa in the five-match T20I series. Under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, India are yet to lose a T20I series since they won the World T20 in 2024. India recently defeated Australia 2-1 in a five-match T20I series, and they will look to continue their stellar run in the upcoming series.
The five-match T20I series comes at a crucial time for India as they are preparing to defend the T20 World Cup on their home soil next year. Prior to the T20I series, India had defeated South Africa 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?
- The 1st IND vs SA T20I match will be played on Tuesday, December 9, 2025
At what time will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I start?
- The 1st IND vs SA T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 7 PM IST
Where will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?
- The 1st IND vs SA T20I match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?
- The 1st IND vs SA T20I match will be live telecasted by the Star Sports Network
Where to watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India?
- The 1st IND vs SA T20I match will be live telecasted on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?
- South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde
- India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 9 December 2025 at 16:23 IST