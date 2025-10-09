India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W v SA-W WC Match Live

IND Women vs SA Women LIVE Streaming: After their win over Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. would be confident ahead of their clash versus South Africa on Thursday. Unlike Pakistan, South Africa are a more formidable side and hence a stiff competition is expected. There are chances of rain as well.

IND-W v SA-W Live Streaming DEETS

When is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India vs South Africa?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India vs South Africa is on Thursday, October 9.

Where is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India vs South Africa match?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India vs South Africa will take place in Visakhapatnam.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India vs South Africa?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India vs South Africa will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India vs South Africa?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between India vs South Africa Women’s will be live streamed on the JioHotstar.

SA-W vs IND-W Squads:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen