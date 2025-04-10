IPL 2025: Faf du Plessis' Return Triggers Lineup Change, KL Rahul Falls To The Middle Order Against RCB

After missing out on action for one match, Faf du Plessis will be back in action against the side he was once a part of. On familiar tracks at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the South African will be back in action. Skipper Axar Patel has revealed that Faf will be returning to the Playing XI. With Du Plessis's return, KL Rahul 's position in the playing squad has changed as he will be seen in a different spot against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

KL Rahul Drops To The Middle-Order As Faf du Plessis Returns

At the toss, Delhi Capitals ' skipper Axar Patel revealed that Faf du Plessis would be returning to the Playing XI, replacing Sameer Rizvi. Deep Dasgupta then inquired about KL Rahul's position in the playing squad, to which the DC skipper revealed that they hadn't decided upon it and suggested that it would depend on the first innings. But he eventually revealed that the stumper would be batting in the middle. Axar also spoke about the finger injury, saying that he would try to protect it. But he was hopeful of bowling all four overs.

"My fingers are fine, protecting it, but if needed, I will bowl all four overs. Faf [du Plessis] is fit, he's in and (Sameer Rizvi) Rizzie is out. We've decided on our order and KL [Rahul] will bat in the middle-order," Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel said during the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

DC Elect To Bowl First Against RCB At Chinnaswamy

The Delhi Capitals have opted to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Skipper Axar Patel believes that the spinners would play a key role in the Bengaluru tracks and has told them to aim for wickets, even if they concede a few runs during the play.

"Spinners will have a role here, but the fast bowlers can also take wickets," the DC skipper added.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar also intended to bat first, but they now would look to put up a good total at the Chinnaswamy.