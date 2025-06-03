Not Virat Kohli vs Arshdeep Singh; But Shreyas Iyer vs Josh Hazlewood Face Off Could Decide IPL 2025 Winner - Here's How

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: It is going to be a night to remember in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings. For sure, IPL will have a new winner as both the sides are yet to get their hands on the silverware. So, who holds the edge or what will be the key match-ups that will decide the summit clash?

Stats indicate that the battle between Josh Hazlewood and Shreyas Iyer would be the one to watch out for and it could also go on to decide the fate of the match.

Shreyas Iyer vs Josh Hazlewood

In the past, the Australian has on most occasions got the better of the PBKS captain and hence this is one battle that could be decisive in the larger context of the match. Iyer has been the standout batter for Punjab and he will again be tested. He would be tested by Hazlewood, who too is in the middle of a dream season. Hazlewood has dismissed Iyer twice while conceding just three runs in 12 balls in IPL. Iyer averages 1.5 versus Hazlewood. The Australian pacer would in all probability be given the responsibility of bowling with the new ball. And in case, Punjab lose an early wicket - we could be in for a face-off again between Iyer and Hazlewood.

RCB vs PBKS - Who Could Miss Out

Multiple reports claim that the Bengaluru-based franchise may miss allrounder Tim David and there is a lot of uncertainty over opener, Phil Salt. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, may miss the services of the wily Yuzvendra Chahal and that would be a big miss.