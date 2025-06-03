'RCB Has This in The Bag': Ravi Ashwin Backs Virat Kohli's Side to Win IPL 2025 Title Against Shreyas Iyer's PBKS

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: There is massive buzz around the upcoming IPL 2025 final which will be played between Bengaluru and Punjab. While fans and experts are making predictions over who will win the coveted title, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has given his opinion on the big game. Predicting that RCB will go on to win the elusive title, Ashwin said one has to run after the trend.

‘You have to run after the trend’

"I can't help but feel that RCB has this in the bag. Look at what has happened. Look at their momentum and tempo, I am a complete cricket buff. But I cannot help but look at science, as cricketers, you also get superstitious. You have to run after the trend," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"If you look at what has happened, every team that has gone against has eventually turned into a favour for them," he added.

Ashwin also highlighted how RCB bounced back this season after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"First, people were saying RCB's momentum was broken because of the 20-day break. They lost against SunRisers Hyderabad. Look at how they bounced back in the LSG game. Jitesh Sharma scoring those runs was a massive momentum shift," Ashwin concluded.

