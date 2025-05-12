sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 12th 2025, 10:26 IST

Franchises Unlikely to Force Overseas Players to Return if Suspended IPL Restarts: REPORT

IPL 2025: It came as a huge setback for the franchises owners when IPL 2025 was suspended amid unforeseen circumstances.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Franchises are unlikely to force foreign players to return for IPL 2025
IPL 2025: It came as a huge setback for the franchises owners when IPL 2025 was suspended amid unforeseen circumstances. Now that multiple reports claim that the tournament could resume as early as May 16-17, what happens to the overseas players who have already gone back home. Most overseas players are reluctant to feature in the remainder of the tournament due to the existing tensions between India-Pakistan. 

So what happens now as the overseas stars are a very important part of the cash-rich league? Will they be forced to come back to India and play the IPL or will the Board of Control of Cricket in India go easy on them? 

Will Franchises Force Overseas Players to Rejoin? 

As per a report on RevSports, franchises are not going to force overseas players to return to feature in the IPL. If this is true, it is a good, compassionate move from the franchise owners. 

IPL 2025 Update

Currently, Gujarat Titans are topping the points table with eight wins in 11 games and they are closely followed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Virat Kohli has been in purple patch, scoring 505 runs and he is the current Orange Cap holder as well. And with 20 wickets to his name, Prasidh Krishna is the Purple Cap holder. In fact, teams like Chennai, Hyderabad and Rajasthan are already out of the playoff race, so for their overseas players to return - does not make sense. 

As per reports, the matches would majorly be played in the Southern states and whispers indicate that the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad may host the final. A formal announcement which may give more clarity on what happens next will happen anytime today. 

Published May 12th 2025, 10:21 IST