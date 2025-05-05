IPL 2025, SRH vs DC: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bowl, T Natarajan Replaces Mohammed Shami In Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and has decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals . This turns out to be a crucial encounter for both teams. A loss for SRH would end their IPL playoff hopes, while a defeat for Delhi would further complicate their road to the IPL playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Players: Travis Head, Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad And Delhi Capitals Both Rely On Their Batting Heavily

Both teams comprise some heavy batting firepower. Sunrisers do have the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, but their over-reliance on the batting lineup has hurt them badly. They haven't been consistent this season, and it has reflected on their performance. They are on the brink of elimination, and a loss against the Capitals would end their IPL 2025 hopes.