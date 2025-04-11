'Young Wicketkeeper Will Lead Side' - 'Gutted' Ruturaj Gaikwad Heartwarmingly Refers to CSK Captain MS Dhoni Ahead of KKR Tie

IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: There will certainly be a huge roar when MS Dhoni comes out for the toss in the yellow jersey at the Chepauk. For fans, it would be a nostalgic moment and one they would do anything for. Dhoni is truly an icon like no other.

But, spare a moment, and think of Ruturaj Gaikwad . He would be feeling so heartbroken that his IPL season has been cut short by an injury. Following the confirmation, Gaikwad, in a heartfelt video claimed he is absolutely ‘gutted’.

“I am really gutted to miss the rest of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury. I want to thank everyone for your support so far, it truly means a lot,” Gaikwad said in the clip shared by CSK on their official social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, he also spoke about the ongoing season labelling it as ‘challenging’. He also referred to Dhoni as ‘young wicketkeeper’.

'It's been a challenging season'

“Yes, it's been a challenging season, but we’ve got a young wicketkeeper leading the team now, and hopefully things will turn around. I’ll be right there with the squad, supporting them from the dugout,” he said with a smile.

“I would’ve loved to help lift the team out of this situation, but some things are simply out of our control. Looking forward to backing the boys for the rest of the campaign, here's to a strong finish to the season,” Gaikwad added.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni To Take Over As CSK Skipper As Gaikwad Suffers Injury