  • RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli Fights Back Tears As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clinch Maiden IPL Title In Nearly Two Decades

Updated 3 June 2025 at 23:40 IST

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: As RCB clinched their maiden IPL title win, Virat Kohli was fighting back back tears. In the final over, he stood near the boundary ropes, visibly emotional.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image: Screengrab/JioHotstar

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Team India superstar and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli was struggling to fight back tears as RCB was closing in towards a win. In the final over, the cameras panned towards the cricketer, who was visibly emotional while being positioned near the boundary ropes.

Right after the final ball, Kohli was on his knees as his head down as his teammates surrounded him to celebrate the moment.

This is a breaking copy. More to follow… 

Published 3 June 2025 at 23:40 IST