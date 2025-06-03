RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli Fights Back Tears As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clinch Maiden IPL Title In Nearly Two Decades

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Team India superstar and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli was struggling to fight back tears as RCB was closing in towards a win. In the final over, the cameras panned towards the cricketer, who was visibly emotional while being positioned near the boundary ropes.

Right after the final ball, Kohli was on his knees as his head down as his teammates surrounded him to celebrate the moment.