Irfan Pathan Commends BCCI On Strategic Call-Up Of Karun Nair For India A: 'Dear Cricket Will Him Give Him Another Chance'

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has commenced the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision to incorporate Karun for the England Tour. The Selectors committee has named Nair in the India A squad for the upcoming tour. Nair has played for the Men in Blue before, and he would be returning after a long time. Pathan welcomed the decision to bring back the opening batter and quoted one of Nair's viral tweets from the past.

Irfan Pathan Delighted Over BCCI's Decision To Bring Back Karun Nair

The BCCI has announced the squad for the India A squad, which will lock horns against the England Lions in two first-class matches. Their tour will conclude with the Intra-squad match-up against the India senior men's team. Abhimanyu Easwaran would be leading the side, and Karun Nair has also found a rightful spot in the mix of players for the tour.

"Karun Nair getting selected for India A is clear indication that 'Dear cricket will him give him another chance to play for team India again'" Irfan Pathan tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Karun Nair had posted a tweet in 2022 which said, "Dear cricket, give me one more chance." He made the tweet after being snubbed by the Karnataka state team. But Nair turned the tables after joining Vidarbha and set a new benchmark with the side in domestic competitions.

Who Else Have Been Named In India A Squad?

Apart from Karun Nair, the India A squad for the tour of England features distinguished Indian cricketers who have been on the rise in the Indian cricket landscape. All-rounder Shardul Thakur will be making a return to the side, and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also finds a spot in the squad. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who suffered a season-ending injury during the IPL 2025 season, has also been named in the squad.

India A squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey