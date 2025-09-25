Updated 25 September 2025 at 14:35 IST
Irfan Pathan Issues Cautionary Message To Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'They Are Making A Lot Of Mistakes'
Team India confirmed their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 Final after beating Bangladesh in the Super Fours fixture on Wednesday, September 24.
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India clinched a dominating 41-run win over Jaker Ali's Bangladesh in the Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday, September 24.
With the stunning victory, the Men in Blue confirmed their place in the Finals. Before the Asia Cup 2025 Final, Team India are left with one game in the Super Fours.
Team India's Voyage At The Asia Cup 2025
The Men in Blue were placed in Group A at the Asia Cup 2025, alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman. Team India topped the Group A standings with six points.
In the Super Fours table, Team India hold the top of the table with four points and have a net run rate of +1.357.
Irfan Pathan Warns Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025
Before the Asia Cup 2025 Final, former India speedster Irfan Pathan issued a stern warning to the Suryakumar Yadav-led side, asking for a strategic change in the squad.
While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan pointed out India's poor performance in fielding and how many crucial catches they have dropped in their previous fixtures.
The former cricketer added that the Indian players are working hard in training, but still they are making a lot of mistakes. He further added that a team cannot drop so many catches in a game.
"Another concern for Team India, I know the boys work hard in training, and so does the fielding coach, but the team are making a lot of mistakes. You cannot drop this many catches. Even in the last match, four chances were dropped. In this game, two catches were dropped in an over; if it were any other team, it would have punished you...," Irfan Pathan said.
During India's match against Bangladesh, the Men in Blue dropped two crucial catches.
The Final match at the Asia Cup 2025 will be played on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Before the summit clash, India will face Sri Lanka in their final Super Fours match on September 26.
Published On: 25 September 2025 at 14:35 IST