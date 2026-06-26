​James Hopes Quits Sydney Sixers Within Months, Returns To Brisbane Heat​​​

Former Australia all-rounder James Hopes has been appointed head coach of Queensland's men's team and Brisbane Heat, bringing an abrupt end to his brief stint as Sydney Sixers' head coach after just two months, reported Cricinfo.

The 47-year-old replaces the outgoing coaching setup after former Australia captain Tim Paine withdrew late from the recruitment process, paving the way for Hopes to return to his home state.

He represented Australia in 84 ODIs and 12 T20Is, while enjoying a distinguished domestic career with Queensland, where he scored more than 5,000 first-class runs and claimed nearly 300 wickets.

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The former Queensland captain admitted leaving the Sixers so soon after accepting the role was a difficult call, but said the opportunity to return home was impossible to ignore.

"I wrestled with this decision as I was, and still am, very appreciative of being offered the Sixers role earlier this year," Hopes said, according to Cricinfo.

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"However, to have the opportunity to take on the head coaching programme with Queensland and live in Brisbane again was too good to miss. I have been in and out of Queensland Cricket since I was 14, and along the way was privileged to play for the Bulls and the Heat. So, to be a part of that again is something very special to me and my family," he added.

Sydney Sixers acknowledged Hopes' decision and confirmed they have begun the search for a new head coach.

"While the Club is disappointed by this decision, we understand the significance of this opportunity for him and his family, and we wish him all the very best. The Sydney Sixers were impressed by the calibre of coaches who applied for the role, and we look forward to progressing with the appointment of our new BBL head coach," the club said in a statement.

Hopes enjoyed considerable success during his playing days with Queensland, captaining the side to the Sheffield Shield title in 2012 and consecutive domestic one-day championships in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

He is currently part of Ricky Ponting's coaching staff at Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket and previously worked with Hobart Hurricanes during their maiden Big Bash League title-winning campaign. Hopes has also served in coaching roles in the Indian Premier League, most recently as an assistant coach under Ponting at Punjab Kings.

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said the organisation believes Hopes is the ideal candidate to lead its men's programme into the future.

"James is the right person to guide and develop our players, especially the exciting young talent that Queensland Cricket is producing," Svenson said.

"He has proven leadership skills, has demonstrated his ability to build relationships and trust, which benefits team performance, and brings extensive and up to date cricket knowledge and insights to his coaching," he said.

"We believe our male programme is building towards something special and are confident James will help to create an environment that will generate success. He will bring clarity, professionalism and maturity to our high-performance environment, and we are excited at what lies ahead for the Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat," he added.

Tim Paine will continue in his current roles as Adelaide Strikers head coach in the Big Bash League and with Australia A.

Hopes' appointment is the latest in a series of coaching changes across Australian domestic cricket. Beau Casson has replaced Adam Voges as Western Australia coach, Brad Haddin has taken charge at New South Wales following Greg Shipperd's departure, while Andrew Flintoff has succeeded Trevor Bayliss at Sydney Thunder.

Coaching uncertainty remains in Melbourne following Cricket Victoria's decision to merge the Stars and Renegades operations.