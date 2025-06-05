'There's An Opportunity': English Wicketkeeper-Batter Shares A Blueprint To Tackle Jasprit Bumrah's Immaculate Bowling During IND vs ENG Series

India tour of England: Shubman Gill-led India will travel to England for a five-match Test series later this month. The India vs England series will also mark the start of India's campaign in the new World Test Championship cycle. India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, and this time around they will look to end this jinx as Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir lead them in England. Many fans and experts speculate that Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian team after Rohit Sharma retired from the longest format of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah had led the Indian team in Rohit Sharma's absence in the Australia series. Many believe that owing to workload issues, Jasprit Bumrah wasn't named as the skipper of the Indian Test team, but he will have an important role to play when India plays the five-Test match series against England.

Jamie Smith Shares Blueprint To Tackle Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will be England's biggest threat, and there are no doubts about it. The star India pacer is India's best chance to win the IND vs ENG series, but he will have to manage his workload and remain fit throughout the entire series. Though chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Bumrah might not play all five Test matches of the series, English youngster and wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith said that he is looking forward to the IND vs ENG series and to playing the Indian quicks.

The youngster also made his intentions clear about stamping his authority on the India vs England series and how he will play Jasprit Bumrah. "Hopefully, down at No. 7, I can watch other lads go and face him first. He is certainly a challenge there. I feel good. Hopefully, the next 10 days or so can go well, prep-wise, and we can head into the India series quite fresh, which is amazing," said Smith.

Herculean Task For Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir Ahead