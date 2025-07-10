Jasprit Bumrah Rudely Warned to Stay Off Lord's Pitch Moments Ahead of 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback to the side after missing the Birmingham Test, was curious to know what the Lord's pitch was all about. And hence, he went close to the strip and looked to be inspecting when he was asked to get off it. The incident took place moments before the start of the game when Bumrah was warming-up and then casually strolled towards the pitch.

Coming to the pitch, it looks like there is a green tinge on it which may assist pacers.

The video of the incident surfaced on social space and is now being shared. Fans are also commenting on it. Here is the clip that went viral moments before the toss.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is expected to make a big impact in the match with the ball. He was there for the Leeds Test which India lost. In that game, he picked up five wickets in the first innings. But then went wicketless in the second. His return to the side should motivate the entire team that managed to square off the series with a win at Birmingham.

Eng Opt to Bat

Ben Stokes won another toss, which made it a hattrick. But this time, he surprised everyone, as he opted to bat first.

"There is a bit of grass on it, but it has been cut down a little bit. They want a bit of pace and carry which is why they have left a bit of grass on it. Using the short ball will be key here. The slope is going to play a role, especially with the seamers," Nasser Hussain said at the pitch report.