KL Rahul Further Stamps Up Authority With Resilient Half-Century For India A, Strengthens Selections Case Ahead Of England Series

KL Rahul has continued his strong stride in red-ball cricket with another half-century for India A against England Lions in the second unofficial Test in Northampton. The 33-year-old has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match Test series and is expected to play a pivotal role for Shubman Gill's side.

KL Rahul Displays Strong Grit With Another Half-Century

Rahul wasn't a part of the first unofficial Test due to his IPL commitments, but took very little time to acclimatise to the English conditions and smashed a sensational hundred. The first unofficial Test, which was played in Canterbury, ended in a draw. Riding on Rahul's ton, India A posted 348 runs on the board an,d backed by Khaleel Ahmed's fiery spell, they took a 221-run lead in the first innings.

Rahul opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, but the latter departed after scoring a paltry five runs. The 33-year-old steadied the innings with an 88-run stand with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and, in the proceedings, brought up his half-century. He was dismissed by Josh Tongue on 51 but gave a very good account of himself, which further proved his mettle on English soil.

KL Rahul To Open For India Against England?

India will usher in a new challenge under the leadership of Shubman Gill, and during this transition phase, Rahul could be the ray of shining hope. With a number of new players in the squad, including the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh, the Delhi Capitals batter is tipped to play a massive role in guiding the youngsters. With Rahul opening the innings for India A, he is likely to continue the role when India take on England in the first Test match in Headingley on June 20.