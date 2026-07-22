Kuldeep Yadav Signs For Yorkshire, India Spinner Set For Maiden County Cricket Stint

Star Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has joined Yorkshire for his maiden stint in county cricket. The wristspinner has made himself available for five One-Day Cup matches before three of Yorkshire's final four County Championship fixtures in September.

The 31-year-old has also been included in Yorkshire's squad for the One-Day match against Glamorgan on Friday, July 24.

Kuldeep Yadav Opens Up On His Maiden Stint In County Cricket

While speaking on his recent move to County Cricket, Kuldeep Yadav said that he is pleased to join the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

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"I’m really pleased to be joining Yorkshire and grateful for this opportunity. It will be a real privilege to represent a Club with Yorkshire’s proud history,” Kuldeep said.

The 31-year-old expressed 'excitement' for his upcoming stint in county cricket. Kuldeep also pointed out that he had always enjoyed playing in English conditions.

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"I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of playing in English conditions, and after speaking with the management, I became really excited to join up with the team, and I’m looking forward to making a positive contribution during my time at Headingley," he added.

Yorkshire general manager of cricket Gavin Hamilton showered praise on Kuldeep Yadav, saying that the Indian spinner is a 'quality' player.

"Kuldeep is an accomplished, international quality player who will add incredible strength to our lineup for these blocks of fixtures," Hamilton said.

He added that spinners will play a crucial role in the closing stages of the ongoing season.

"Given the dry summer we’ve experienced, we expect spin to play an important role during the closing stages of the season. Kuldeep gives us another dimension with his left-arm wrist spin and brings a wealth of experience at the highest level. We’re delighted to welcome him to Yorkshire," he added.

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Kuldeep Yadav's Numbers In Tests and ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut in 2017 against Australia in Dharamsala. In the long-format, the 31-year-old played 18 matches and 34 innings, taking 79 wickets at an economy rate of 3.53 and a bowling average of 22.35.