Zimbabwe vs India, T20Is: Date, Venue, Time, Squads, Live Streaming, And All You Need To Know

Zimbabwe vs India: India's tour of Zimbabwe will begin from Thursday, July 23, when they will face the hosts for the first T20I match of the series. The second T20I match of the series will be played on Saturday, July 25. The third and final T20I match of the series will be played on Sunday, July 26.

All three matches of the series will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. All the games will also begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Currently, the Men in Blue are not in their best form in the 20-over format. In the recently concluded five-match T20I series, England whitewashed India 4-0. Only the first match was called off due to rain. Later, the Three Lions clinched wins in the rest of the four games.

Before the whitewash against England, India also conceded a 2-0 defeat to Ireland in the T20I series.

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In the upcoming three-match Zimbabwe series, all eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who failed to shine in the previous two T20I series. The 15-year-old played three T20I matches, scoring 42 runs at a strike rate of 168.00 and a batting average of 14.00.

ALSO READ: Sikandar Raza To Lead As Zimbabwe Announce Squad For T20I Series Against India

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India vs Zimbabwe: Head-to-Head

India and Zimbabwe have locked horns against each other in 14 T20Is. Out of these, the Men in Blue clinched 11 wins and Zimbabwe three victories. Even though India are considered the favourites in the upcoming series. But one cannot overlook Zimbabwe's dominance on their home soil.

India vs Zimbabwe: Schedule

1st T20I: July 23, Thursday: 4:30 PM IST.

2nd T20I: July 25, Saturday: 4:30 PM IST.

3rd T20I: July 26, Sunday: 4:30 PM IST.

India vs Zimbabwe: Live Streaming & Telecast

The match between India and Zimbabwe will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. The three-match T20I series will also be live telecasted on Unite8 Sports channels.

India vs Zimbabwe: Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga.