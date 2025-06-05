'Never Lost Hope': Virender Sehwag Gives Reality Check To Virat Kohli's Fans Comparing RCB's Maiden IPL Title To Sachin Tendulkar's ODI WC Win

Updated 5 June 2025 at 16:19 IST
IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title after beating Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in the summit clash of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli has now completed white-ball cricket as he has won every single trophy that is there to grab. Kohli has the distinction of winning the U-19 World Cup (2008), ODI World Cup (2011), T20 World Cup (2007), and the Champions Trophy (2013 and 2025).
The former RCB and India skipper can now finally say that he is an IPL champion, and he had to wait for 18 long years to earn it. Virat Kohli going down on his knees and crying after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the coveted IPL Trophy is something that will be remembered by the fans of the franchise forever. This was RCB's fourth appearance in the summit clash of the IPL, and they have finally achieved the biggest honor of the cash-rich league.
Hours after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) win, ex-India player and opener Virender Sehwag has appreciated Virat Kohli and has also drawn certain parallels with Sachin Tendulkar. Sehwag also said that Tendulkar had to wait longer to win his first ODI World Cup, his life's most awaited trophy.
"Virat Kohli waited to win the trophy for only 12 years. Sachin Tendulkar waited from 1989 till 2011. So, Kohli's wait was lesser, and still, even Sachin never lost hope. He had made up his mind, he would only bow out with a World Cup trophy in his hand," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.
After RCB's maiden IPL win, Virat Kohli said that he had made a lot of sacrifices for the franchise and has given his entire life to it. Kohli also said that he turns up to play the IPL with the same energy every year. Virat Kohli's wait has finally ended, and he will look to defend the IPL title next year.
