'They Should Look At Their Own Stats': LSG Star Shardul Thakur Claps Back At Commentators' Criticism With A Fierce Response

Shardul Thakur has vented his frustration over the commentators' criticism of the bowlers throughout the IPL 2025 season so far. The Lucknow Super Giants' all-rounder believes that the commentators try to go hard on the bowlers at such a time when scoring 200+ runs in T20Is has become normal. Thakur didn't stop there; he made an audacious remark about commentators needing to check their statistics before judging somebody else.
The IPL 2025 season has witnessed multiple 200+ runs being scored in a game, and the bowlers have conceded a record number of runs in the season so far. Bowlers have stood out as ineffective in several cases, which has sparked criticism from the on-air analysts and commentators. But Shardul Thakur has stood in support of the bowlers as he poured out his annoyance over the commentators.
"I've always believed that, as a bowling unit, we've bowled well throughout the season. A lot of times in commentary, there's criticism - they try to be hard on the bowlers. But you have to understand that cricket is moving in a certain direction where 200+ scores are becoming more common.
"It's easy to sit in a studio and comment on someone's bowling, but they don't see the real picture out there on the ground. I'm sure they should look at their own stats before criticising anyone," Shardul Thakur said.
The Lucknow Super Giants have had a balanced side, with bowlers and batters effectively putting a strong performance in the game. Shardul Thakur, in particular, has scalped at least one wicket in the competition to put the Super Giants ahead of the competition.
The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants will now face off against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 14, 2025, in Lucknow.
