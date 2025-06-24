Michael Bracewell Calls For A Review Despite Being Clean Bowled During MLC Outing For MI New York: WATCH

Michael Bracewell had a forgettable moment during the MLC match-up between the San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York when he hilariously called for DRS despite being clean-bowled. The NZ all-rounder's puzzling move became a light-hearted highlight in a disappointing outing for MI NY. Such an instance might've given R Ashwin some déjà vu. MI New York's failed bid for momentum added to the comical twist in the match-up.

Michael Bracewell Calls For DRS After Being Bowled Out

The moment happened in the second ball of the 17th over of the second innings when Romario Shepherd bowled out Michael Bracewell with ease. The RCB hero bowled a good length delivery around off, and Bracewell was looking to slog and cleared his front foot. But the NZ star missed, and the ball rattled the off-stump. As SFU broke out in a celebration, Bracewell looked confused and went up for DRS, believing it was an LBW dismissal.

But Romario Shepherd brought him back to reality as he pointed towards the stumps. Michael Bracewell looked behind and had a laugh as he started walking towards the dressing room. The NZ all-rounder was dismissed for a golden duck, and MI NY's struggles continued.

SFU Stand Strong Against MI NY In MLC Outing

San Francisco Unicorns posed a titanic 246-run target, and MI New York struggled to gain momentum after the opening partnership between Quinton de Kock (70) and Monank Patel (60) fell. Skipper Nicholas Pooran also could not withstand SFU's bowling prowess. Kieron Pollard tried to bring some stability with his potent batting skills but couldn't receive a settled partnership.