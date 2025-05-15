'No From Me': Ex-Aussie Pacer Questions The BCCI's Decision Of Resuming IPL 2025, Backs Former Teammates To Skip PSL Also

IPL 2025: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to resume on May 17, 2025. The first match upon the resumption of the league will be played between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Prior to this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had suspended the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league as tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the inhuman Pahalgam attacks. The IPL is all set to start again, but a few marquee players might not return to play for their respective franchises as they have national duties to fulfill.

The Australians and South African players, in particular, might not turn up to play the IPL as their national teams are set to clash with each other in the WTC 2025 final. The World Test Championship final is scheduled to be played from June 11 to June 15, 2025.

Johnson Backs His Former Aussie Teammates

Cricket Australia (CA) has decided to take a diplomatic way and has left the choice on its players whether to return to India and play the Indian Premier League (IPL) or not. Though some of the players have returned, there is a shadow of doubt on the participation of a few more.

Ex-Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson, who hails from West Australia, wrote that he wouldn't have returned to play the Indian Premier League if he was caught up in such a situation. Johnson also reiterated the fact that at this point in time, pay cheques aren't that important.

"If I had to make a call whether to head back to India and finish the tournament, it would be an easy decision. It’s a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing, not pay cheques. It’s a personal decision. No one should be coerced or feel pressured into going back, even if the IPL and Pakistan Super League, which has also been halted. It’s a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing," said the Ex-Aussie pacer.

RCB Face Familiar Foe KKR As IPL 2025 Resumes

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders as IPL 2025 returns to action. Both the teams have faced contrasting fortunes, and it is safe to say that they've outlived their own reputations.