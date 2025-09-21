Mithun Manhas, Former Delhi Captain, Officially Files Nomination For BCCI President

Former Delhi Domestic Team captain Mithun Minhas has officially filed for nomination for the post of the president of the BCCI. Minhas has no competition as he is the sole candidate to apply for the prestigious role.

The role of the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been vacant ever since Roger Binny stepped down from the position.

The former Indian all-rounder had crossed the age cap for the role, with vice president Rajeev Shukla handling things in an interim capacity.

Mithun Manhas Files Nomination For BCCI President

Mithun Manhas was a domestic titan during his active days as a cricketer. As one of India's most renowned domestic batters, he appeared in 157 first-class matches, scoring 9,714 runs from 1997 to 2017.

The former Delhi skipper also participated in 130 List-A matches and 91 T20Is, establishing an unsullied legacy in the domestic regime.

Upon retirement, Manhas put on a mentor cap and has been part of IPL teams like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans in several coaching roles.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Mithun Manhas' name emerged at an informal meeting between cricket governing stalwarts like ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, former board secretary Niranjan Shah and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has also revealed about the former Delhi skipper's nomination, saying, "Manhas filed his nomination in front of me."

Rajeev Shukla Confirms Panel With Mithun Manhas As President

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has confirmed filing his nomination and revealed that a panel has been formed, which features Mithun Manhas as the Board's President.

Former India spinner and KSCA President Raghuram Bhat is also expected to join the panel as the BCCI's new treasurer.

"I have come to file a nomination. A panel is ready, with Mithun Manhas for the post of president, me for vice president, Devajit Saikia for secretary, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia for joint secretary and Raghuram Bhatt for treasurer. There is a nomination for the names decided for the governing council. So, a new body is being formed for the next tenure. Good luck to all," Rajeev Shukla said, as per ANI.