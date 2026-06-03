Mohammed Siraj OUT, Gurnoor Brar Set For Debut; India's Likely Predicted XI For One-Off Test vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan: In less than a week, Team India led by Shubman Gill would take on Afghanistan for a one-off Test match and the excitement is palpable as the game is part of the World Test Championships. The Indian players and a few Afghanistan players would have to change formats in matter of days after the completion of the IPL.

Shubman Gill would be leading the side in the one-off Test in New Chandigarh from June 6. Multiple reports claim that fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj would be rested after a grueling season of the IPL and that means Gurnoon Brar would be in with a realistic shot at making a debut in the playing XI. In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar are set to play together.

One big change that is likely to happen in the batting order is that Devdutt Padikkal may get slotted in a the crucial No. 3 spot. Padikkal would bat after openers KL Rahul and Padikkal. Gill would occupy the No. 4 spot and would be followed by Sai Sudarshan and then Rishabh Pant. In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar are set to play together, while Prasidh Krishna and Brar would be the pacers.

Advertisement

IND's Predicted XI For One-Off Test vs AFG

Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Advertisement