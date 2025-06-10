Republic World
  MS Dhoni Makes it; But Why Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Have Not Yet Been Inducted in ICC's Prestigious 'Hall of Fame'?

Updated 10 June 2025 at 13:08 IST

MS Dhoni Makes it; But Why Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Have Not Yet Been Inducted in ICC's Prestigious 'Hall of Fame'?

ICC Hall of Fame: MS Dhoni finally made it to ICC's prestigious Hall of Fame on Monday. But, what about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - why haven't they been inducted yet?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Rohit Sharma (L), Virat Kohli (R)
Rohit Sharma (L), Virat Kohli (R) | Image: AP

ICC Hall of Fame: Former India captain and global cricketing legend MS Dhoni was finally inducted in ICC's prestigious Hall of Fame. It was a big moment for Dhoni and India as he got inducted. Dhoni was among the seven new inductees into its prestigious Hall of Fame. Alongside Dhoni was - Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, Sana Mir, Sarah Taylor, Matthew Hayden and Daniel Vettori - who were also inducted. 

The Ranchi-born cricketer also became the 11th Indian to be part of the prestigious club. But while Dhoni was included, it created curiosity among fans over why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are yet to be part of the Hall of Fame. 

Why ICC Hasn't Included RoKo In Hall Of Fame Yet? 

Despite being modern-day greats, Kohli and Rohit are yet to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. In fact, Rohit and Kohli have not just been serial match-winners, but arguably the best batters of the generations. So here is the rule to qualify or be eligible for being inducted into the Hall of Fame. A cricketer must have retired for at least five years from international cricket. Rohit and Kohli may have retired from Tests and T20Is, but they continue to play ODIs. With the IPL now over, Kohli and Rohit would again be seen playing when India play their next ODI series against Bangladesh in August.

Kohli-Rohit's Contrasting IPLs

While Kohli had an IPL 2025 to remember, it was not quite as good for Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians. Kohli played an integral role with the bat as RCB went onto clinch their maiden IPL title. On the other hand, Rohit was average with the bat as MI got knocked out in the Eliminator. 

