RCB Fan Tries to Mock Ex-CSK Batter Subramaniam Badrinath During TNPL 2025 Match | WATCH VIDEO

TNPL 2025: The Tamil Nadu Premier League is garnering all the attention now that the cash-rich Indian Premier League is over. If it was Ravi Ashwin losing his cool at the umpire a couple of days back, an RCB fan was spotted trying to roast a former Chennai Super Kings cricketer. During a TNPL match recently, an RCB fan was spotted waving the RCB jersey trying to draw the attention of Subramaniam Badrinath, who was commentating at that time.

Initially, Badrinath did not react as he was busy talking to other, but then he spots the RCB jersey. Badrinath then smiles and waves at the RCB fan. The clip of the moment surfaced on social space and has since gone viral:

Meanwhile, RCB brought an end to their title drought as they won the coveted IPL trophy. The Bengaluru side beat Punjab Kings by six runs in a game that went down to the wire. Krunal Pandya, with the ball, played a crucial role in the summit clash in Ahmedabad. And while RCB had a season to remember, it was a season to forget for the Chennai Super Kings as they finished last. To make matters worse for them, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an injury which did not help their cause. After that, MS Dhoni took over as the leader and fans hoped their fortunes would change, but that did not happen.