New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Live In India?

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup | Image: ICC

New Zealand will hope to end their winless run when they take on Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Kiwis are in dire need of some luck and will be adamant to turn the tide in their favour.

Captain Sophie Devine's eye-catching form couldn't help them in defeats against Australia and South Africa. The Kiwis had been devoid of proper ODI practice ahead of the World Cup, and the effect has clearly been evident. On the other hand, Bangladesh have been the surprise package, having inflicted a loss on Pakistan and almost grinding up a victory against England.

The Asian side will be determined to stage another upset in Guwahati.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup Live Streaming

When is the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh is on Friday, October 10.

At what time is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will start at 3 PM IST.

Where is the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand vs Bangladesh will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand vs Bangladesh?

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?