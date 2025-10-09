Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's Swift Onslaught Propels South Africa To Narrow Victory Over Team India

Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's quickfire helped South Africa clinch a thrilling three-wicket victory over Team India in the 10th match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday, October 9.

Nadine de Klerk etched her name on the record books as she became the second-highest run-scorer batting at number 8 or lower in the Women's ODIs. India keeper-batter Richa Ghosh holds the top spot in the chart with her 94-run knock in the same Women's World Cup 2025 match.

In the fifth delivery of the 49th over, South Africa needed just six runs to win. That's when Nadine de Klerk smashed the ball over the wide long-on for a maximum.

No doubt, Nadine de Klerk received the 'Player of the Match' award following her match-winning knock against the Women in Blue.

Richa Ghosh's Stunning 94 Goes In Vain

South Africa Women won the toss and opted to bowl against India Women in the 10th match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025.

The Women in Blue had a solid start to the game with a 55-run partnership from Pratika Rawal (37 runs from 56 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (23 runs from 32 balls).

Nonkululeko Mlaba made the first breakthrough in the first inning after she dismissed Mandhana in the 11th over for 23 runs. Later in the 17th over, Nonkululeko Mlaba struck again as she removed Harleen Deol (13 runs from 23 balls) from the crease.

After losing two quick wickets of Mandhana and Harleen, the Women in Blue struggled to cement a partnership. Team India's middle order displayed a poor performance after Harmanpreet Kaur (9 runs from 24 balls), Jemimah Rodrigues (0 runs from 4 balls), and Deepti Sharma (4 runs from 14 balls) failed to shine in Visakhapatnam.

Later, Richa Ghosh (94 runs in 77 balls) and Sneh Rana (33 runs from 24 balls) stitched a magnificent 88-run partnership and helped the Women in Blue put 251 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Marizanne Kapp broke the dangerous 88-run stand when she dismissed Sneh Rana in the 49th over. In the next and final over of the first inning, Richa Ghosh was unlucky to miss out on her century by just six runs.

Chloe Tryon led the South African bowling attack with her three-wicket haul in a 10-over spell. Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, and Nonkululeko Mlaba also picked up two wickets each in their respective spell.

Nadine de Klerk Runs Riot In Visakhapatnam To Help South Africa Clinch Win Over India

During the run chase, the Proteas suffered early blows after losing Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus in the first six overs of the match.

After losing quick wickets, Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon solidified a 61-run partnership to help South Africa inch closer to the target.

In the 36th over, Kranti Gaud removed the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt (70 runs from 111 balls), thinking now the hosts would now take control of the match. However, Nadine de Klerk had some other plans in her mind.

After the dismissal of Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon (49 runs and 66 balls) and Nadine de Klerk (84* runs from 54 balls) solidified a 69-run partnership, which helped the Proteas clinch a crucial win over India in the Women's World Cup 2025 fixture.

In the end, Nadine de Klerk and Ayabonga Khaka (1* run 3 balls) stayed unbeaten on the crease to help South Africa clinch a three-wicket win over the Women in Blue.