  • Nicholas Pooran Stuns With Sudden Retirement Bombshell, Calls Time On His International Career After Nine-Year Career

Updated 10 June 2025 at 10:34 IST

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran has announced his retirement from International cricket after having a nine-year career in the sport.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Nicholas Pooran
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran walks off the pitch at the end of the match during ICC Cricket World Cup between West Indies v Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham | Image: ANI

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies' leading T20I batter, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The Trinidadian cricketer called time after a nine-year long career and also became the Windies' top-ranked batter in T20I batting ranks. Pooran made his decidion public on social media, posting a lengthy statement expressing his love for the sport and also thanked the fans for their continued support. 

This is a breaking copy. More to follow…

Published 10 June 2025 at 10:22 IST