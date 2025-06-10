Nicholas Pooran Stuns With Sudden Retirement Bombshell, Calls Time On His International Career After Nine-Year Career

Updated 10 June 2025 at 10:34 IST
Nicholas Pooran, West Indies' leading T20I batter, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The Trinidadian cricketer called time after a nine-year long career and also became the Windies' top-ranked batter in T20I batting ranks. Pooran made his decidion public on social media, posting a lengthy statement expressing his love for the sport and also thanked the fans for their continued support.
Published 10 June 2025 at 10:22 IST