ODI Captain Shubman Gill Unveils Ambitious Plan For World Cup: 'Hopefully We Will Be Fully Ready'

Shubman Gill has been handed over the reins as he has replaced Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI captain. Gill will take over the charge from the upcoming Australian tour, where India are scheduled to play three ODI matches.

Shubman Gill Reacts To ODI Captaincy

India notched a mammoth win by an innings and 140 runs in the opening Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, and the BCCI took the opportunity to announce Gill's appointment. India faltered in the last hurdle in the last World Cup on home soil, and optimism will be pretty high when Gill leads the team in South Africa in 2027.

After the match, the newly appointed captain expressed his delight and is hopeful of building the team leading to the World Cup.

In a video posted by BCCI he said, "It's the biggest honour to lead your country in ODIs, to be able to lead a side that has done so well, It's immense pride for me. i hope I'll be able to do great.

"I think we have about 20 ODIs before the World Cup, and obviously, the ultimate goal is the World Cup in South Africa. Everything we play and all the players will be trying their best to be able to have a great season before we get to the World Cup.

“Hopefully we will be fully ready to lift the World Cup.”

Shreyas Iyer Elevated To Vice-Captain

Shreyas Iyer has been named the vice-captain of the ODI team, a reward for his consistent performance in the limited ball format. Despite having a successful IPL 2025, the skipper of the Punjab Kings was not selected for the Asia Cup 2025. He then took a break from red-ball cricket in order to work on his back injury.