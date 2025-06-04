Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player Of The Season, And More: Here's A Full List Of Award Winners In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 Final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

RCB batting all-rounder Krunal Pandya was named the 'Player of the Match' following his staggering performance in the summit clash of the IPL 2025. Pandya's economical spell helped RCB defend the 191-run target.

RCB's wait has finally come to an end as they got their hands on the silverware for the first time in 18 years. The Bengaluru-based franchise, previously, has reached the IPL Final three times but failed to clinch the title. Now, RCB's dream has turned into reality.

Virat Kohli Wins Maiden IPL Title

However, all the eyes are now on Virat Kohli, who won his first IPL title in his career, the only trophy that was missing from his cabinet, and now he has earned it as well. The talisman batter is considered an RCB loyalist, who has spent 18 years with one franchise from the beginning of the cash-rich tournament.

Here's A Look At The Full List Of Award Winners In IPL 2025

Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - The star opener was the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs. Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) - The talented pacer was the highest wicket-taker in the 18th season of the IPL, bagging 25 wickets from 15 innings.

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) - The top batter was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his consistent performance in the IPL 2025. Fair Play Award: Chennai Super Kings.

Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - The Sri Lankan won the award for his stupendous performance while fielding. Green Dot Ball of the Season: Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans).

Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans). Super Sixes of the Season: Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals). Emerging Player of the Season: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans).