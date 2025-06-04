Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player Of The Season, And More: Here's A Full List Of Award Winners In IPL 2025

Updated 4 June 2025 at 01:29 IST
IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 Final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.
RCB batting all-rounder Krunal Pandya was named the 'Player of the Match' following his staggering performance in the summit clash of the IPL 2025. Pandya's economical spell helped RCB defend the 191-run target.
RCB's wait has finally come to an end as they got their hands on the silverware for the first time in 18 years. The Bengaluru-based franchise, previously, has reached the IPL Final three times but failed to clinch the title. Now, RCB's dream has turned into reality.
However, all the eyes are now on Virat Kohli, who won his first IPL title in his career, the only trophy that was missing from his cabinet, and now he has earned it as well. The talisman batter is considered an RCB loyalist, who has spent 18 years with one franchise from the beginning of the cash-rich tournament.
Punjab Kings, also deserve credit for their stunning performance throughout the IPL 2025, however, they were unlucky for failing to win their maiden title.
