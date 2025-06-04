Republic World
Updated 4 June 2025 at 01:29 IST

Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player Of The Season, And More: Here's A Full List Of Award Winners In IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a six-run win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final and won their maiden title.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
RCB lift their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings in 2025 Final
RCB lift their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings in 2025 Final | Image: AP

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 Final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

RCB batting all-rounder Krunal Pandya was named the 'Player of the Match' following his staggering performance in the summit clash of the IPL 2025. Pandya's economical spell helped RCB defend the 191-run target.

RCB's wait has finally come to an end as they got their hands on the silverware for the first time in 18 years. The Bengaluru-based franchise, previously, has reached the IPL Final three times but failed to clinch the title. Now, RCB's dream has turned into reality.

Virat Kohli Wins Maiden IPL Title

However, all the eyes are now on Virat Kohli, who won his first IPL title in his career, the only trophy that was missing from his cabinet, and now he has earned it as well. The talisman batter is considered an RCB loyalist, who has spent 18 years with one franchise from the beginning of the cash-rich tournament.

Here's A Look At The Full List Of Award Winners In IPL 2025

  • Orange Cap: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - The star opener was the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs.
  • Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) - The talented pacer was the highest wicket-taker in the 18th season of the IPL, bagging 25 wickets from 15 innings.
  • Player of the Season: Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) - The top batter was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his consistent performance in the IPL 2025.
  • Fair Play Award: Chennai Super Kings.
  • Catch of the Season: Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - The Sri Lankan won the award for his stupendous performance while fielding.
  • Green Dot Ball of the Season: Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans).
  • On the Go Fours of the Season: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans).
  • Super Sixes of the Season: Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants).
  • Super Striker of the Season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals).
  • Emerging Player of the Season: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans).

Punjab Kings, also deserve credit for their stunning performance throughout the IPL 2025, however, they were unlucky for failing to win their maiden title.

Published 4 June 2025 at 01:29 IST