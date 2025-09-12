Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim's Father Voices Against India vs Pakistan Clash: 'The Entire Country Has Been Opposing It'

The political tensions between India and Pakistan have hit an all-time low after the Pahalgam Terror Attack, where 26 innocent civilians lost their lives.

Despite the hostile relations between the two nations, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are set to play against Salman Agha's Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Even though many Indian citizens have voiced against the upcoming India versus Pakistan match, it's likely the match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim's Father Stands Against India vs Pakistan Clash

Now, Pahalgam terror attack victim, Shubham Dwivedi's father, Sanjay Dwivedi, has come forward to speak out against the match between India and Pakistan, saying that not just him but the entire nation is opposing the game, on September 14.

While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Dwivedi took a clear stand against the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 fixture. Dwivedi reminded that Pakistan killed 26 Indians, and there should be no relations with Pakistan.

He also urged the government to take action in this matter by keeping the public sentiments in mind.

"On 22nd April 2025, Pakistan killed 26 innocent people of our country. The government of India had said that it would have no relations with Pakistan and that blood and water cannot flow together. Since the day I got to know (about the India vs Pakistan match), not just me but the entire country has been opposing it and saying that there should be no relations, political or in the sports field, with Pakistan. I oppose this and urge the government to take action in this matter, keeping the public sentiment in mind," Sanjay Dwivedi said as quoted by ANI.

India To Play Pakistan Amid Political Tension

The relationship between India and Pakistan has reached an all-time low after the Pahalgam Terror Attack in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22nd. It was the Pakistan-sponsored militant group, The Resistance Front (TRF), which carried out the barbaric attack.