Pakistan Faces Exclusion From Upcoming World Clubs T20 Championship, Likely To Be Left Out Of Proposed Tournament: Report

Pakistan is likely to be excluded from the upcoming World Clubs T20 Championship, proposed to be held in 2026. This tournament is expected to bring most of the major cricket franchises from all over the world under one umbrella.

As per PTI, Pakistan is unlikely to be involved in the inaugural edition of the World Clubs T20 Championship. A source informed that the CEO of the Pakistan Super League was invited to a meeting in London last month but no one was present on their behalf. As quoted by PTI, “The Pakistan Cricket Board was invited to send its CEO of the PSL for a meeting held on the sidelines of the cricket connect meeting in London last month but no one showed up."

This tournament happens to be a brainchild of the England Cricket Board and has also received the backing of the ICC. The inception of IPL has definitely brought in a boom in franchise cricket, as there have been multiple cricket leagues around the world. The source further added, “Discussions were held on the proposed World Clubs Championship, its window, format, schedule etc. (The) CEOs of the Emirates League, Big Bash League, The Hundred, SA20, MLC, Caribbean Premier League etc attended the meeting. Pakistan was also invited."

IPL Teams Unlikely To Participate In World Clubs T20 Championship

IPL teams were a regular part of the CLT20, but as per the report, no teams from the richest cricket league will be a part of the inaugural tournament. In the past, CSK and Mumbai Indians have both lifted the CLT20 titles.

The CLT20 was a joint initiative by the BCCI, Cricket Australia and Cricket South Africa, but didn't