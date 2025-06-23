Pat Cummins' Australia Look To Undo The Wrong Of World Test Championship 2025 Final, Eye Perfect Start To WTC 2027 With West Indies Tour

Australia's captain Pat Cummins holds up the ball to celebrate his six-wicket haul on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

WI vs AUS: An entire generation of cricket fans is not used to seeing Australia lose in the finals of any ICC event. Australia's dominance in the cricketing world speaks volumes for itself. So far, in the history of ICC events, Australia has lost just four finals of ICC events; interestingly, there are many teams that haven't even qualified for as many summit clashes. Irrespective of whatever ICC tournament Australia plays, they are always touted to make it to the finals. The recently concluded World Test Championship 2025 Final was one rare occasion where Australia lost a summit clash to South Africa.

The Aussies had, of course, started as favorites in the World Test Championship 2025 Final, but Temba Bavuma's South Africa outplayed the defending champions in the crucial moments of the game and clinched the prestigious Test mace. Australia, as of now, is the only team that has won all the ICC trophies that are on offer.

Australia Eye Perfect Start to WTC 2027

Loss in the World Test Championship 2025 Final is a thing of the past for the Australian cricket team, and they now need to look towards the future. The Aussies will play three away Test matches against the West Indies, starting from June 25, 2025. All three Test matches will be played across venues that include the likes of Kensington Oval, National Cricket Stadium, and Sabina Park.

Australia has plenty to address in the opening Test match of the World Test Championship 2027 campaign. The team management decided to axe Marnus Labuschagne, and a freak injury to Steve Smith during the WTC 2025 Final did Australia no good either.

"I think we're prepared for anything, really, and prepared for maybe both seam and spin in the same game," said Travis Head as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, who feels that the new-look batting attack might reap huge rewards for Australia on their West Indies tour. This will also be the first time in many years that the Australian team will play without either Smith or Labuschagne in a Test match.

Sam Konstas Looks to Cement His Place as Australian Opener

Many fans and experts were left surprised by Australia's decision to promote Marnus Labuschagne as an opener for the World Test Championship final. Sam Konstas had been doing well for the Aussies in whatever limited chances he got as an Australian opener, but he was rested for the WTC final. The West Indies series will be a big chance for Sam Konstas to cement his place as an opener of the Australian Test team.